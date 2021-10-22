BPD and ATF arrest and charge suspects in August 5 double homicide

BALTIMORE — On Friday, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced the arrest of two suspects that are responsible for the murders of 26-year-old Brian Christopher Palmer and 33-year-old Darrin Tyrell Stewart.

On August 5, at a little after 8:15 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 4300 block of Flowerton Road for a shooting.

After arriving to the location, officers found a vehicle with two unconscious men inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

BPD Homicide detectives, along with members of the ATF, investigated this double murder and were able to connect and arrest two suspects. Warrants were authorized for the arrest of both individuals.

On October 14, 20-year-old Raekwon Montre Griffin was arrested and on October 18, 22-year-old Montay Daris Shuler was also arrested. Both men have been charged with the 1st Degree Murder.

“I want to thank the hardworking Homicide Detectives and our partners at ATF in identifying and arresting these two responsible for the murder of two individuals in our community,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “The arrests in this case is a result of our ongoing and strong partnership with the ATF in bringing those responsible for gun violence in our city to justice”

Griffin and Shuler are currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility without bail.

“This team applies the crime gun intelligence model to their investigations, combining technology, forensics, and decades of experience as criminal investigators at the local and federal level," said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones. ATF’s mission to take violent offenders off the street and to make Baltimore a safer place to live is always at the forefront of our efforts, and we remain strong partners with the Baltimore Police Department in this mission.”