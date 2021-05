BALTIMORE — Detectives say a 15-year-old admitted to shooting himself with a gun early Monday morning in West Baltimore.

Officers were called to the intersection of Winchester & North Wheeler Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at around 7:40 a.m.

They arrived to the location and to find the 15-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.