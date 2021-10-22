Boys, Girls and Baby Girls Club in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — Just another night at the club.

The Boys and Girls Club in Bel Air became the Boys, Girls and Baby Girls Club on Wednesday night!

Gary McGraw did not know he would have to floor it to the labor and delivery floor at Upper Chesapeake. It was 6:30 p.m. Gary was on duty at pick-up time when he heard a scream “I’m in labor”. So he ran out and went to Mardecia Watkins car.

She was there to pick up her 7-year-old daughter. He pushed her over to the passengers side and took off.

Riding the bumps. Going just over the speed limit. Obeying the red light, but blew through the stop sign on the hospital campus.

He raced into the door and waved down a nurse. Ten minutes later little Harmony was born. Mom can’t thank Gary enough. Gary is a club kid. Grew up with the Boys and Girls and rose to the administration ranks.

Ask him has it settled in, as to what he did? “No, not yet, I still get that feeling.”