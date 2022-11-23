Boy, 11, rescues 2-year-old sister from apartment fire in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. — An 11-year-old boy rescued his 2-year-old sister from a fire in a Salisbury apartment building Tuesday evening, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The boy suffered very minor burns to his arm, when he went back to get his young sister, in the fire on Jersey Road in Wicomico County.

The fire was reported at 6:01 p.m. in an eight-unit apartment building, which is estimated to have about $290,000 worth of damage.

Smoke alarms alerted the occupants to the fire, which was caused by some type of electrical issue in an outlet in the second-floor bedroom.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office said:

"The 11 year old male juvenile was slightly burned when he exited the apartment after after rescuing his 2 year old sister. He exited the apartment upon discovering the fire, once outside he realized his 2 year old sister was still inside. He returned into the apartment and was able to rescue her from the 2nd floor. He was slightly burned making his second escape from the apartment with his sister. His injuries were so minor they did not require on scene medical attention."

Two of the eight apartment units are uninhabitable, and the residents are being helped by the American Red Cross.