'Bounce The Mall' is coming to Arundel Mills during its inaugural tour

Bounce the Mall
Posted at 2:10 PM, Sep 02, 2022
2022-09-02

ARUNDEL MILLS, Md.  — "Bounce The Mall" is making its Baltimore, Maryland premier in its inaugural run at Arundel Mills Mall.

The inflatable festival is bringing fun for four weekends beginning on Saturday, September 3 through Sunday, September 25.

Activities will include eight different interactive inflatables.

The octet includes Balls in the Mall, a massive ball pit; a silent disco dome with live DJs, lights, and special effects; Sports Slam; tons of selfie stations; and much more.

Visit here for tickets and more information.

