Bomb squad disposes of multiple explosive devices in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The bomb squad safely disposed of multiple explosive devices Wednesday afternoon in Harford County.

Investigators are still working to determine what the devices were, but they said the devices had not been fired and a fusing mechanism was still intact.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, around noon, a resident of a home on Ady Road was mowing his lawn when he found three suspicious items. The homeowner then called the Harford County Sheriff's Office who called on the bomb technicians.

The area of Route 543 and Taylor Road were closed as officials investigated.

After examining the devices, bomb technicians determined that the best course of action was to render the three devices safe. Bomb Technicians disposed of the potentially dangerous rounds at the scene. Bomb Technicians then searched the immediate area and found two more devices buried in the ground. Bomb Technicians conducted the same action and rendered those devices safe as well.

Given how weathered the devices were and appearing to be abandoned, investigators have no reason to believe there was criminal intent. There were no injuries, and there is no threat to the public.

Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci praised the homeowners' mindfulness and reminded the public to practice the three R's when a suspicious device is located: "Recognize that any suspicious objects found should not be touched under any circumstances. Retreat or carefully leave the area. Report device immediate and the approximate location to a 911 dispatcher."

