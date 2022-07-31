Body recovered from Severn River in Annapolis on Saturday

A woman's body was found in the Severn River near southern Annapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Anne Arundel County police said a resident called 911 to report a body in the water at about 1:30 p.m. July 30.

It was found near the area of the Chesapeake Harbour Marina.

The victim has been identified only as a woman. It's being investigated as a suspicious death, but police don't know yet if the victim died from natural causes or suspicious circumstances.

They are also looking for witnesses.

The victim's body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office. Stay with us for any updates.