Body pulled from water in Wyman Park early Sunday morning

Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 3:47 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 15:47:29-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police confirm that a body was pulled from the water in Wyman Park early Sunday morning.

At a little before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Keswick Road to investigate an unresponsive person in the water. Medics told responding officers that the individual had been spotted in the water.

Shortly after, medical personnel pronounced the unidentified person dead at the scene.

The body was given to The Medical Examiner’s Office so that an autopsy can be performed to determine cause of death.

