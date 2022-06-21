Body of missing Maryland boater found after 173 day search

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — Ernie Sigmon got off work back in December and tried to fit a few hours on the bay before dinner.

His boat was found on December 29 off Plum Point in Calvert County. There were no signs of Sigmon anywhere.

PREVIOUS STORY: Search continues for missing fisherman Ernie Sigmon

According to family members he went out on a solo fishing trip.

He had been missing for 173 days.

On Monday, Sigmon’s body was found in the Choptank River in Dorchester County.

Authorities say he left shore around 1:00 p.m., from the 40300 block of Waterview Drive on a gray and white 2020 Open Sportsman 25ft vessel in the area of Plum Point in Prince Frederick area.

Sigmon’s cell phone was pinging approximately one mile off of Dares Beach in Calvert County. Investigators found his phone on board.

"We've just been getting a lot of prayers and text messages," said Sigmon's son.

The Facebook group SOMD Search Parties has helped the family with various searches. Both from the air, on land and in the water.

In addition, Sigmon's family said they're conducting their own searches every day.

"We’re looking under brush, anything to keep shelter and to stay warm with the weather being this cold," said Isabella. "I’m just trying to think of what he would do. We’ve been playing music that we frequently listen to just so that he will hopefully hear it. I carry a speaker. Ernie carries a speaker. We'll scream out his name."