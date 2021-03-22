Body of missing Frederick teen found in car, police call death suspicious

FREDERICK, Md. — A missing Frederick teen has been found dead, according to police.

Frederick County Sheriff's deputies were called Sunday afternoon to the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive.

At the scene, deputies found the body of 19-year-old Curtis Mason Smith inside a vehicle.

Smith's family had reported him missing on March 19.

The cause of death is unclear at this point, but investigators are calling it suspicious.

Anyone with information should call the tip line at 301-600-4131, and reference case number: 21-025637.