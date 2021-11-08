Body found near woodened area in Mount Airy; police investigate the suspicious death

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — Carroll County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that happened on Saturday.

According to the release, at a little after 10 a.m., deputies and emergency medical personnel were called to the 2200 block of Flag Marsh Road for a death investigation.

The victim was located near a wooded area on the property of an unoccupied residence.

The death is being treated as suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

An extensive search for evidence has been conducted in the area. Further details, including the victim’s identity, are being withheld at this time.