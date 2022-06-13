Body found near Herring Run stream in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Today at around12:45 p.m., officers were called to investigate an unresponsive individual in Herring Run stream.

Officers located a body in the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office is performing an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

This investigation is currently ongoing.