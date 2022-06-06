Body found Monday morning in Ellicott City, believed to have been hit by car overnight

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Two people are dead following collisions in Howard County Monday.

The first happened just after 6:30am on the Route 175 exit ramp on I-95 south.

Police say 38-year-old Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett was initially stopped at a red light there, before deciding to accelerate through it.

That's when her Honda was struck by an oncoming Hyundai Elantra.

Barrett died on scene, while the driver of the Hyundai was taken to Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then around 8am, officers got word of a body laying in a wooded area off westbound Route 99, near Weatherstone Drive in Ellicott City.

Police believe the person may have been walking alongside or in the travel portion of the roadway, when they were struck sometime overnight by a passing car.

He's since been identified as 54-year-old Michael Kevin Fitzpatrick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

