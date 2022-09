BALTIMORE — Balitmore Police and firefighters recovered a body from a stream near the Carroll Park Golf Course late Saturday morning.

Around 10:32 a.m., they went to the golf course to investigate an unresponsive man floating in the water.

Emergency personnel eventually recovered the body of the deceased man.

Police say an autospy will be performed to determine cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396- 2100.