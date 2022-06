ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A 35-foot boat was fully engulfed in flames, and it spread to two other docked boats at Podickory Point in Anne Arundel County Thursday evening.

Officials said no one was on any of the boats, and there were no injuries.

Photo by Jennifer Kaline

Anne Arundel County, Queen Anne's County and Annapolis fire departments controlled the fire.

There is no information on how the fire started.