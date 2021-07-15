Boat and kayak launch opens in Anne Arundel County

CURTIS BAY, Md. — A new spot for boaters and kayakers to enjoy the Chesapeake Bay opened in Anne Arundel County today.

The new launch is located at Solleys Cove Park in Curtis Bay and is just the third public ramp in the county.

The ramp and parking lot took about a year and a half to get up and running.

Protecting the environment was one of the top concerns so around the ramp they have bio-retention gardens and wet lands to control pollution and run off.

At it's official opening today, Jessica Leys, director of parks and recreation in Anne Arundel County said, "By adding more amenities we can just serve more people and give them a place that they can go enjoy and they can relax and they can get away from the pandemic and the stress of going back to work and dealing with everything that's been going on in the last year."

The new launch is open year round from sunrise to sunset.

The other two boat ramps are in Shady Side and at Fort Smallwood Park in Pasadena.