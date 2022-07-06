CROWNSVILLE, Md. — On Wednesday, the Maryland Board of Public Works voted to officially transfer control of Crownsville Hospital Center to Anne Arundel County.

It's part of a 20-year plan outlined last year by the Maryland Department of Health, which discussed the future of 14 state owned health care facilities.

Parts of Crownsville Hospital Center are still in use, and leased out for food banks and drug treatment programs.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman released a statement in response to the board's decision to transfer the land, calling it an obligation and opportunity.

"As stewards of Crownsville, we have an obligation to continue to tell the story of racism and the pain it caused, while helping lift up the stories of those who worked and lived there. We also have an opportunity, a chance to shape the future of Crownsville as the green and healing heart at the center of our county. I look forward to working with community members, nonprofit partners, and County agencies to create Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park."