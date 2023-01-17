Board of Estimates to vote on state overseeing the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Board of Estimates will vote on whether to extend an agreement for the state to continue to oversee operations at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wednesday.

The state took control last summer after reports came out about illegal amounts of sewage being discharged into the waters around the plant.

The initial goal was for the state to turn things back over to the city after the plant showed compliance with regulations for three months.

DPW officials say they've maintained that compliance for longer than three months, but would like to extend the agreement with the Maryland Environmental Service until April 30.

