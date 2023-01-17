Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Board of Estimates to vote on state overseeing the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant

BACK RIVER.jpg
Fred Slade
BACK RIVER.jpg
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 06:15:55-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Board of Estimates will vote on whether to extend an agreement for the state to continue to oversee operations at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wednesday.

The state took control last summer after reports came out about illegal amounts of sewage being discharged into the waters around the plant.

The initial goal was for the state to turn things back over to the city after the plant showed compliance with regulations for three months.

DPW officials say they've maintained that compliance for longer than three months, but would like to extend the agreement with the Maryland Environmental Service until April 30.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices