Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Board of Estimates approves technology upgrade for Baltimore Police Department

PHOTOS: African American landmarks in Baltimore
WMAR FILE
PHOTOS: African American landmarks in Baltimore
Posted at 5:52 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 17:52:48-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's board of estimates has approved a technology upgrade for the Baltimore Police Department.

The police say its cell site simulator is currently outdated and has hindered its ability to do its job.

Habib kim, an expert with the police department, said the tech does not let police eavesdrop on phone calls or look at texts, but it does help locate people after a warrant is approved or their are emergency circumstances.

After a discussion of the safeguards and security of the equipment, the board voted unanimously for the money to purchase the new gear.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019