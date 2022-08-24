Board of Estimates approves technology upgrade for Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's board of estimates has approved a technology upgrade for the Baltimore Police Department.

The police say its cell site simulator is currently outdated and has hindered its ability to do its job.

Habib kim, an expert with the police department, said the tech does not let police eavesdrop on phone calls or look at texts, but it does help locate people after a warrant is approved or their are emergency circumstances.

After a discussion of the safeguards and security of the equipment, the board voted unanimously for the money to purchase the new gear.

