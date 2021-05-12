Board of Estimates advances 2022 budget to Baltimore City council for consideration

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates on Wednesday voted 4-0 to advance Mayor Brandon Scott's $4.3 billion proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, to the full council for consideration.

It's expected to be introduced at the May 17 meeting as three pieces of legislation; the Ordinance of Estimates, the property tax ordinance, and the budget for the Board of School Commissioners.

That will be followed by Taxpayers’ Night on May 27 at 5 p.m., where residents can testify before the city council.

To submit written testimony, the public can send an email to Testimony@BaltimoreCity.gov.

The city Charter requires the council pass a budget by June 25. The 2022 fiscal year begins July 1.

Under the current City Charter, the Council can cut spending in the mayor’s preliminary budget but cannot redirect funding to services or programs.

A new charter amendment giving the council power to direct spending goes into effect next year.

