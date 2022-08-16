BMW Championship returns to Baltimore County in 2025

The BMW Championship will return to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills in 2025.

Official dates have not been announced, but it will be held here in August.

“We are excited to bring the BMW Championship back to these iconic venues, giving the amazing fans of the greater Baltimore and St. Louis areas a chance to see the best players in the world up close,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments.

“When we consider potential hosts, we look for challenging layouts that can deliver an unmatched experience for fans and our PGA TOUR partners. Caves Valley Golf Club and Bellerive Country Club are the perfect additions to our championship lineup.”

The BMW Championship, the penultimate event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs, dates back to 1899, when it debuted as the Western Open. It is the third-oldest tournament on the PGA TOUR schedule, behind only the British Open and the U.S. Open. BMW became the title partner of the event in 2007.

After going nearly 60 years without hosting a PGA TOUR event, the Baltimore area is getting its second in five years.

Patrick Cantlay won the 2021 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. The 2021 event yielded a record contribution to the Evans Scholars Foundation, raising $5.6 million for caddie scholarships and helping establish the Caves Valley Evans Scholars Scholarship House at the University of Maryland.

“It is a tremendous honor for Caves Valley Golf Club to once again host this prestigious championship,” Caves Valley Golf Club President Steve Fader said.

“We are still buzzing from last year’s finish and the spotlight that was placed on the Baltimore area. The club will continue its Long-Range Strategic Plan, working with the Fazio Design Group to enhance competitive and agronomic conditions for its membership and all involved with the 2025 BMW Championship."

