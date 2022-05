ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Commissioning Week at the U.S. Naval Academy starts Sunday, May 22.

Part of that includes a performance by the Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels will rehearse on Tuesday before performing the next day, May 25.

On those days, residents in the area should prepare for traffic changes along Taylor Avenue, Rowe Boulevard, Routes 450 and 648, and Greenbury Point and St. Margarets Roads from 9am to 5pm.