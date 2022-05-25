Blue Angels' sky-high acrobatics flies over Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Living in Maryland has a lot of perks.

One of the best comes every spring.

You don't have to stand in line for tickets to see Top Gun.

The show happens live over the Naval Academy for all to see.

The Blue Angles are in town for the Naval Academy Commissioning week.

“Super excited to be here front and center and see the show," one person said.

Top Gun may be in the theaters now but, the real thing was flying over the Severn River.

The Blue Angels have been flying over Annapolis for decades and it doesn't matter if it's the first time or the 20th time, it never gets old.

“Never, never. It's the best show on the planet really,” said Elliot Newcomb, who has seen the Blue Angels more than 30 times.

Mya Johnson Rivera said Wednesday was her first.

“They can do loop the loops and they come down by the water,” she said.

“It never gets old, never gets old, beautiful show," a viewer said.

As thousands line the banks of the Severn River, many have their favorite death-defying moves these pilots make.

“I like to see when they come together and split off. That's enjoyable," a viewer said.