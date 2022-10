BALTIMORE — The band blink-182 is coming to Baltimore in 2023.

For the first time in nearly a decade, original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will perform on stage together.

They will be live at the new Baltimore Arena on May 26, with special guests Turnstile.

A concert will also be held in D.C., at the Capital One Arena on May 23.

Tickets will go on sale starting on Monday, October 17 at 10am.