Blind freshman is play-by-play announcer for football games at Kent Island

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md.. — It's a typical high school JV football game under the lights.

That's Kent Island freshman Tyler Huber. He's blind and he's calling the football game tonight.

Huber has been blind since birth. He has the same condition as Stevie Wonder, ROP (Retinopathy of Prematurity).

He has been working on these announcing skills for a long time.

"Something that he's loved to do since he was young and that was talk," said Huber's mom.

So how does all this work? His father, Bill, or Conner Farrell, a history teacher at Kent Island, will lean in and give him a quick rundown of what happened and then it's all on Huber.

"What is given to me I try to make it my own in my own unique way," said Huber.

"You know it's funny, we come to the game you can't walk around because he's a celebrity," said Huber's dad.

Players pull him up in the hallway.

"Yo, it's me Nate Green. You called my name like 80 times last night," said Huber.

Nothing attracts friends more than sports and entertainment. So, I had to ask Huber, how do the ladies react?

"Oooohhhhh," said Huber.

"Mom, they don't know he's blind," said

"Tyler, well he's blind and they're like, what," said

We're all thinking the same thing he's blind, he can't see the play and how does know if it's a good play.

Well believe me, he feels it and when he feels it, we all feel it.

"People say that when one of your senses don't work the other four are on overdrive mode. I definitely feel that is definitely true. When the crowd is excited I try to get them into it, try to get them fired up," said Huber.

"His whole life has been about adapting to do things where he could do it and he wants to do everything," said Huber's dad.

"I mean he's just a freshman in high school and I think there's a lotta world to explore out there," said Huber's mom.

And by the looks of it, he's gonna have a fun time exploring that world.