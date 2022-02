SOUTH BALTIMORE — Nearly 500 Black-owned small businesses across the country are being awarded $5,000 grants from the Coalition to Back Black businesses.

Candice bruno is one of the recipients she's the owner of old major, a bar-restaurant and event space in baltimore, its on south carey street in pig town.

According to their website, old major is temporarily closed due to the spike in positive covid-19 cases, they'll resume operation when numbers go down.