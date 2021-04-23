Black Lives Matter prayer service held Thursday night in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Thursday night faith leaders in Baltimore came together with a message of unity and prayer following the Chauvin Trial outside of St. Matthew Church.

“This has got to end and enough is enough. We have to find a way to March,” said Pastor Joe Muth. “Even though that wasn’t our city, that was our son, that was our brother, that was our daughter.”

As Father Joe Muth sang the names of the civil rights leaders who died he reflected on the people who got us to this point.

“Many of them did what they when they did it so they could have a day like this,” Muth said. “We’re so grateful for all those who gave their efforts, their words, and their lives to make this happen.”

The group praying together comes from different religions, races, and cultures.

“Every creed and every identity. Sexual identity it makes no difference,” said Pat Jones with the Immigration Outreach Service Center. “They all come with a story like George’s story. They all come with a story that have been traumatic and difficult. Seeing people get through with those and with the inspiration of someone like George makes us all very hopeful.”

Casper with the Black Lives Matter Coalition of Baltimore said he had family that marched on Bloody Sunday in Alabama.

He compared the verdict to one pebble in an ocean.

“It’s not good enough to just not have your knee on my neck,” said Casper. “It’s good enough to call people out that have their knee on my neck and my peoples neck. That’s one thing I want to convey to people. Not being racist isn’t gold enough, being anti racist is a way of reprogramming the ways of this nations ideology.”

Coming together surrounded by faith and hope for a better tomorrow.

“As white people we need to really ask ourselves what is it that I’m doing to stop this violence from happening,” said Lisa O’Reilly.