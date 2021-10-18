'Black Lives Matter Interfaith Coalition' hold justice rally

BALTIMORE — Today, the 'Black Lives Matter' interfaith coalition resumed its third Sunday rally.

Today it took place near Edmondson Westside High School.

We're told the group has been around for more than a year...Meeting in both the city and the county.

"One of the other things that the 'Black Lives Matter' interfaith coalition does, is that we partner with the ACLU, we partner with Bridge Maryland, we practice with other organizations that are working on issues of justice. So it's the rally, but it's the rally plus action because we are involved in trying to eradicate the things that are wrong in the city and together we can make a difference."

Today, they collected disposable diapers for 'Project Plase.'