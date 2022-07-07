Watch Now
Black Lives Matter banner at Anne Arundel Co. church vandalized for fifth time in two years

Police are asking the public for help finding the culprits.
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 16:08:17-04

ODENTON, Md. — A Black Lives Matter banner was vandalized for the third time in the past two months at a church in Anne Arundel County.

Now, police are asking the public for help finding the culprits.

The yellow and black banner, which said in large capital letters "BLACK LIVES MATTER" was ripped up outside The Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton.

That banner has also been vandalized five times in two years.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-8760 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

