ODENTON, Md. — A Black Lives Matter banner was vandalized for the third time in the past two months at a church in Anne Arundel County.

Now, police are asking the public for help finding the culprits.

#DigitalDetectives

The Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton has had its Black Lives Matter banner vandalized for the fifth time in two years. Three of which have been in the last 2 months.

Attached are the photos from the most recent vandalism. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) July 7, 2022

The yellow and black banner, which said in large capital letters "BLACK LIVES MATTER" was ripped up outside The Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton.

That banner has also been vandalized five times in two years.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-8760 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.