BJ’s becomes first wholesale club available on DoorDash

Posted at 10:15 AM, Mar 28, 2022
BALTIMORE — BJ’s on Monday announced they would become the first wholesale club to become available on the DoorDash marketplace.

The agreement offers members and non-members of BJ's access to thousands of items on-demand. Members can link their wholesale club card to receive lower pricing.

In addition, customers can purcchase same-day delivery from BJs.com for members to receive their orders directly at home.

From March 29 through April 12, DoorDash will offer customers 30 percent off their order of $100 or more.

All 226 BJ’s locations will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, in BJ's case that is for orders $25 or more.

