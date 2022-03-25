BIRTHDAY RIDE: Beloved 80-year-old janitor at Harford Co. Sheriff's Office receives escort to work

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A special member of the Harford County Sheriff’s Department is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Jack Guercio, who has worked as the janitor there for 22 years, will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday.

READ MORE: Disabled custodian receives badge of honor

Guercio was given a special birthday surprise from his co-workers at the Harford County Sheriff’s Department.

All his friends at work wanted to make sure he knew how special he was.

He got a sheriff's escort to work and was greeted with signs and a special video in his honor.

“He comes in every single day with a smile on his face. eagerness to do his job and an interest to tell his stories and you know a new one every single day which is great,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

Guercio collects badges and patches from law enforcement all over the country, but Harford County's is his favorite one.