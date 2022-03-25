Watch
BIRTHDAY RIDE: Beloved 80-year-old janitor at Harford Co. Sheriff's Office receives escort to work

Jack Guercio, an employee of 22 years, celebrates 80th birthday
Happy 80th Birthday to Jack Guercio!
Posted at 6:38 PM, Mar 25, 2022
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A special member of the Harford County Sheriff’s Department is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Jack Guercio, who has worked as the janitor there for 22 years, will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday.

Guercio was given a special birthday surprise from his co-workers at the Harford County Sheriff’s Department.

All his friends at work wanted to make sure he knew how special he was.

He got a sheriff's escort to work and was greeted with signs and a special video in his honor.

“He comes in every single day with a smile on his face. eagerness to do his job and an interest to tell his stories and you know a new one every single day which is great,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

Guercio collects badges and patches from law enforcement all over the country, but Harford County's is his favorite one.

