Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BIRDS FLASHBACK: Brooks Robinson blasts final home run of career, a game-winner 45 years ago

BIRDS FLASHBACK: Brooks Robinson blasts final home run of career, a game-winner 45 years ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 5.17.05 PM.png
Posted at 5:20 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 17:56:18-04

BALTIMORE — Next month, Baltimore Orioles' great Brooke Robinson, the team's iconic No. 5, will turn 85 years old.

Exactly 45 Aprils ago, Robinson was slumping. Had not played for a week.

Doug Decinces had moved to the hot corner.

Special tribute to Brooks Robinson

But, on April 19, 1977, before a little less than 5,000 fans at Memorial Stadium, we were about to witness history.

The Cleveland Indians, managed by Frank Robinson, led the Orioles 5-3 in the 11th inning.

Two runners reached base and Orioles Manager Earl Weaver looked down his bench and told Brooks Robinson to grab a bat.

On a 3-2 count, Robinson hammered it to deep left. No doubt about it.

Orioles won 6-5!

It was the final home run hit by the Hall of Famer, who finished his career with 268 career long balls.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019