BIRDS FLASHBACK: Brooks Robinson blasts final home run of career, a game-winner 45 years ago

BALTIMORE — Next month, Baltimore Orioles' great Brooke Robinson, the team's iconic No. 5, will turn 85 years old.

Exactly 45 Aprils ago, Robinson was slumping. Had not played for a week.

Doug Decinces had moved to the hot corner.

Special tribute to Brooks Robinson

But, on April 19, 1977, before a little less than 5,000 fans at Memorial Stadium, we were about to witness history.

The Cleveland Indians, managed by Frank Robinson, led the Orioles 5-3 in the 11th inning.

Two runners reached base and Orioles Manager Earl Weaver looked down his bench and told Brooks Robinson to grab a bat.

On a 3-2 count, Robinson hammered it to deep left. No doubt about it.

Orioles won 6-5!

It was the final home run hit by the Hall of Famer, who finished his career with 268 career long balls.