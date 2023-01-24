Billy Idol to perform in Baltimore this spring

BALTIMORE — Billy Idol, the blond punk-to-pop rocker who became a star in the 1980s, will be stopping by Baltimore this spring.

Spring tour dates announced! Ticket & VIP Package presales (except 3/20 & 5/20) run from Wed, Jan 25 at 10 am local venue time until Thu, Jan 26 at 10 pm local venue time. Visit https://t.co/lH816TTHj8 for ticket links. Use presale passcode: CAGE23 pic.twitter.com/tij6qkMAJy — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 23, 2023

He will perform at Rams Head Live on May 3 as part of his spring U.S. tour, which hits 16 cities.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Jan. 27.