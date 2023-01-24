Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Billy Idol to perform in Baltimore this spring

Billy Idol
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2019 file photo shows Billy Idol at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman." Idol is the face of an anti-idling campaign launched Thursday in New York City. “Billy never idles, so why should you?” the '80s MTV star growls in a public service announcement intended to shame New Yorkers into shutting the engine off. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)<br/><br/>
Billy Idol
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 11:13:37-05

BALTIMORE — Billy Idol, the blond punk-to-pop rocker who became a star in the 1980s, will be stopping by Baltimore this spring.

He will perform at Rams Head Live on May 3 as part of his spring U.S. tour, which hits 16 cities.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Jan. 27.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices