Bill targeting dangerous car stunts passes

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — A bill to address illegal car stunts is headed to the governor.

Officials said there has been an alarming increase in exhibition driving and street racing across the state and there aren’t any good disincentives in place to stop them. People are worried someone will get hurt. It also delays traffic and emergency vehicles.

A bill headed to the governor adds deterrents, hitting the drivers in their pockets by increasing penalties, fines and points for violations and allowing officers to tow vehicles involved.

“When we put points on your license and your insurance company drives up your insurance, we are going to disincentivize you in multiple ways,” said Baltimore City Councilman James Torrence.

Baltimore Police spoke in strong support of the bill, saying the incidents are a drain on their resources.

If the governor signs it, the law takes effect June 1.