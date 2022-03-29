Bill banning ghost guns has passed, heads to the Governor's desk

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A bill banning ghost guns in Maryland has passed through the House and is headed to the Governor's desk.

The bill, which was introduced earlier this year, would prohibit a person from buying, selling or transferring an unfinished frame or receiver if it does not have a serial number.

It also "prohibits a person from selling, offering to sell, or transferring a certain firearm; prohibiting a person from possessing a firearm on or after a certain date, unless it is required by federal law to be, and has been, imprinted with a certain number in a certain manner; requiring the Secretary of State Police to suspend a certain dealer’s license if the dealer is charged with a certain crime; requiring the Secretary to revoke a certain dealer’s license if the dealer is convicted of a certain crime; providing for a system of registration of a certain firearm with the Secretary; requiring a certain person to register a certain firearm; requiring the Governor to include a certain appropriation in the annual State budget; and generally relating to firearms."

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh released the following statement following the passage.

“Our bill to ban Ghost Guns in Maryland passed the House today and heads to Governor Hogan's desk. These untraceable firearms have become the weapon of choice for criminals. They are easily purchased over the internet without a background check, making them easily accessible to children, violent felons, domestic abusers, and others who are ineligible to own a firearm. This bill closes a loophole that makes it difficult for law enforcement to do its job and creates a terrible public safety threat. This legislation will save lives. I appreciate the hard work of Senator Susan Lee, Delegate Lesley Lopez and Committee Chairs Will Smith and Luke Clippinger in moving this important legislation forward.”