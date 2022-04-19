Watch
'Big Daddy Drive' street sign stolen in Queen Anne's County

Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 13:00:13-04

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Queen Anne's Police Department are looking for any information that leads to the return of the 'Big Daddy Drive' street sign.

Police believe the theft occurred between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The sign was recently installed along Route 8, in Stevensville, after the golf course and leading to the driving range. The sign is worth $176.

The sign was to commemorate 'Big Daddy' on his 30 years of helping the community.

To provide any information call the sheriff's office tip line at 410-758-6666. All tips are anonymous.

