Biden cancels first Presidential visit to Baltimore

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden's first planned trip to Baltimore as President has been canceled.

On Wednesday Biden was scheduled to visit Emergent BioSolutions for a private meeting with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck.

That meeting will still happen, but in Washington D.C. instead.

For months, Emergent BioSolutions has helped manufacture doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which recently received emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Merck has been brought in to assist with distributing the vaccines more quickly.

Maryland so far has only received 49.6 thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After learning of the change in plans, Emergent BioSolutions released the following statement.

"The Administration is always welcome to visit our facilities. We applaud the work of the White House coronavirus task force to forge partnerships and expedite the vaccine production process. We remain focused on working around the clock to do our part in manufacturing the vaccines needed to beat this pandemic."