Bid to sell car draws carjacker

BROOKLYN, Md. — For sale.

A late model Acura TL sedan.

It wouldn’t take long to find a potential buyer through a social media marketplace, but it turns out the unidentified woman wasn’t prepared to ‘buy’ anything.

They met up on Sunday morning at ‘Daddy Pa’s’ convenience store on Bell Grove Road in Brooklyn.

“He met with the individual. They went for a test drive. At the conclusion of the test drive, they got back to the location where they started,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. “At that point, the intended purchaser, a female, displayed a handgun and ordered the victim away from his vehicle.”

The woman took off and neither she, nor the car has been seen since.

Why she would test drive the car first, police don’t know.

Maybe she wanted to make sure that it ran well and was worth stealing.

Maybe she wanted to make sure the tank was full of gas.

Whatever the case, police say the 21-year-old victim could have chosen a better and safer place to try to sell the car.

“If you’re doing something like this, come to one of our parking lots at any of our district stations. There’s a lot of activity going on. There’s people walking around. Officers are present,” said Limansky. “The same thing with selling items of a personal nature. You can do that inside in our lobbies. There’s video recordings inside our lobbies. Use those places to conduct those transactions.”

If you have any information about the female suspect or the stolen car, you’re asked to call the police tip line at 410-222-4700.