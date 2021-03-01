BGE to install electric vehicle charging stations in Baltimore County

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County is making it easier for electric vehicle owners to get around.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced a partnership with BGE to install 28 charging stations across the county.

The county won't pay a cent for the station's installations. All chargers are expected to be completed by April.

This is part of BGE’s EVsmart Program Public Charging Network that was launched in 2019. The company has already installed 113 chargers, including 17 in Baltimore County.

All 500 chargers planned for the program are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

To find a charger click here.