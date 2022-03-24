BGE Home changes name

Watch
Posted at 10:12 AM, Mar 24, 2022
BALTIMORE — BGE Home, is changing its name to Constellation Home.

The home services business made the switch as result of Constellation’s separation from Exelon back in February.

Constellation Home will remain headquartered in the Baltimore area.

Shortly following the separation, Constellation Home initiated the brand transition with customer communications and marketing highlighting the change. The company will progressively shift to its new logo and colors, including signage, work wear and fleet vehicles, over the next several months. During the transition, customers can expect to see both the new and old names.

