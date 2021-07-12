BFD: One man killed in early morning Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE — One man is dead following an early morning fire, according to Baltimore Fire Department.

According to the department's Twitter, just before 3 a.m., firefighters battled a fire in the 1200 block of N. Augusta Avenue.

Once they began extinguishing the fire, they located a man on the first floor.

The cause is under investigation and the Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the cause of death.

This situation is breaking, so this article will be updated as more information becomes available.