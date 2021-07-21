Watch
BFD: Construction worker rescued after falling down a 10 foot trench

Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 13:01:33-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire Department says a construction worker had to be rescued after he fell down a trench.

According to Baltimore Fire's PIO, a man was working on a construction site in the 3500 block of Fairfield Road when he apparently fell down a 10 foot trench.

The man was removed and is being evaluated.

There is no additional information, at this time, and he has not been transported.

