Beutler’s Band Bash to fight ALS

TOWSON, Md. — Over 700 tickets have been sold for Sunday’s Beutler’s Band Bash at The Recher in Towson.

Chris Beutler went about living his good life, until his life turned upside down. So what does he do? He just goes about his life making life better for all of us.

He’s been a member of a band since he was 14. He went by bass to bike.

After finishing first in bike race after bike race at the age of 50, his foot dropped.

Took some time to figure this out. Then the doctor told him a few years ago, he has ALS.

“Instead of being concerned about myself, I wanted to focus on helping others,” he said.

On Sunday at noon, over a dozen bands will gather to play. All the money raised will support the Brigance Brigade to help fight ALS.

