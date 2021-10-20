Watch
Berkshire Elementary School opens for the first time this fall

Tranise Foster (WMAR)
Photo of the new Berkshire Elementary School.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Oct 20, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined members of the Board of Education of Baltimore County and Baltimore County elected officials in officially cutting the ribbon on the new Berkshire Elementary School.

This fall marks the first time the 618-seat, $51 million replacement school has opened to all students.

The ceremony featured a tour of the new school, which incorporates a two-story classroom wing, a single-story cafeteria/gymnasium wing that's linked by a central core of interwoven collaboration spaces, a “green” rooftop classroom garden and a technology-rich media center.

