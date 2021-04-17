Beloved youth basketball coach Herman remembered

BALTIMORE — Family and friends are mourning a man who taught thousands of children the game of basketball and how to be a better human in Baltimore.

Herman Johnson or better known as Coach Herman passed at 76 years old.

He was a legend at the Bentalou Recreation Center.

In 2019, Baltimore City named a street after him.

He had been a basketball coach and mentor since the Rec center opened in 1970.

Arnold Ross was one of coach Herman’s players when he was younger and he became a coach and referee because of his mentor.

“If I wasn’t in that center I would have been out there in the streets,” Ross said. “He taught me how to be responsible. How to get myself prepared for life. His whole teaching and development of young men was he would correlate everything with school to try to make you successful.”

In lieu of flowers he hoped that everyone would donate to the project surgical summer basketball league at the Rec center.

To make a donation click here.