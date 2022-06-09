Watch
Belcamp woman charged with three-year-old niece's murder

Three-year-old Maria Louellen Barlow died on June 3 from suspected child abuse. Deputies have charged two people, including her aunt, with murder.<br/><br/>
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 09, 2022
BELCAMP, Md. — A Belcamp woman has been charged with the murder of her three-year-old niece.

Maria Louellen Barlow went into cardiac arrest on June 3 at a home on Ashmead Square.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office says her death was the result of months of abuse.

Deputies first arrested 43-year-old Randolph James Mack, charging him with first and second degree murder.

Mack allegedly took Maria to the bathroom to talk with her about wetting her pants.

She ended up suffering internal organ damage and a fractured rib, and might have even been strangled.

RELATED: 'To me that is so inhumane': Suspect in 3-year-old's death blamed her brother

Turns out Mack is the boyfriend of Maria's aunt and legal guardian, 41-year-old Barbara Ann Mumpower.

Despite knowing what happened, Mumpower didn't call police until eight-hours after Maria was beaten. She initially blamed Maria's nine-year-old brother for the injuries, but later confessed that Mack had asked her to say that.

Mumpower was taken into custody June 8, which would have been Maria's fourth birthday.

Barbara Ann Mumpower & Randolph James Mack
She is currently being held without bail on charges of first degree murder, child abuse, neglect, and being an accessory after the fact.

Anyone with more information on the case should call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

