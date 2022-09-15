Bel Air couple hits twice on single lottery ticket, winning $100k

BALTIMORE — A semi-retired Bel Air couple hit twice on a single lottery ticket, winning $100,000.

It all started August 31 with the purchase of an $8 Powerball ticket at Redner’s Warehouse Markets on North Fountain Green Road.

At first there was some confusion on how much they'd won, but the store clerk quickly figured it out.

“When I scanned, I saw the number ‘100’ but it quickly disappeared so I thought it was $100,” the 68-year-old husband told the Maryland Lottery. “Then, the clerk checked it and said it was $100,000. I was shocked!”

Turns out the lucky ticket matched four of five numbers, including the Power Ball itself, on two lines, which meant double the winnings.

The happily married couple, who call themselves Leather & Lace based off their love for motorcycles, say they plan to use their new fortune on a new roof and to fully retire.