Behind the scenes of how Baltimore's National Aquarium rehabilitates its treasured rescued sea creatures

BALTIMORE — Have you ever wanted to get a behind the scenes look of how the National Aquarium in Baltimore rehabilitates some of it's most treasured rescued sea creatures.

Now you have a chance with a guided tour at the Aquarium's Animal Care and Rescue Center.

During the hour-and-a-half tour, an Aquarium staff member will give you an up close look at each sea animal's journey back home, whether it be the ocean or their exhibit at the main Aquarium at Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

Some of the Aquarium’s most famous injured and sick residents, include Kai, a green sea turtle being fitted for a prosthetic shell to help with buoyancy, Funzo, a beloved pig-nosed turtle, Duncan, a spirited map pufferfish, and Louis Armstrong, the seal.

Tours cost $45 and typically run each Saturday and Sunday at 1:30pm for anyone age 8 and up.

Call the Aquarium at 410-659-4269 to book yours.