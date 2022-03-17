Watch
Before you buy that ticket, here are some quick facts about spring travel

Jenny Kane/AP
FILE: Inside of an American Airlines plane
Posted at 11:34 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 11:34:23-04

BALTIMORE — People aren't going to let the rising gas prices and inflation stop their spring (March 1- May 31, 2022) travel plans.

According to the Spring Travel Index, over half of Americans (53%) are planning on taking a trip this spring. This number is up from just over a third of people who reported traveling this winter. The Index uses a combination of search and sentiment data to reveal the best places to visit this spring.

With restrictions being eased, this means hotels and flights will become busier and prices will surge. The index goes on to show that people cited rest and relaxation as the main reason for their trips this spring. This was followed by escaping day to day life (49%) and visiting family and friends (44%).

10 Most Popular Spring Travel Destinations:

  • Orlando, Florida
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Cancun, Mexico
  • Key West, Florida
  • Miami Beach, Florida
  • New York City, New York
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  • Honolulu, Hawaii

10 Fastest Growing Spring Travel Destinations:

  • Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Paris, France
  • Lahaina, Hawaii
  • London, United Kingdom
  • Rome, Italy
  • Wailea, Hawaii
  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Lisbon, Portugal
  • Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Venice, Italy

Click here to see the full Index.

