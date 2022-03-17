Before you buy that ticket, here are some quick facts about spring travel

BALTIMORE — People aren't going to let the rising gas prices and inflation stop their spring (March 1- May 31, 2022) travel plans.

According to the Spring Travel Index, over half of Americans (53%) are planning on taking a trip this spring. This number is up from just over a third of people who reported traveling this winter. The Index uses a combination of search and sentiment data to reveal the best places to visit this spring.

With restrictions being eased, this means hotels and flights will become busier and prices will surge. The index goes on to show that people cited rest and relaxation as the main reason for their trips this spring. This was followed by escaping day to day life (49%) and visiting family and friends (44%).

10 Most Popular Spring Travel Destinations:



Orlando, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

Cancun, Mexico

Key West, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida

New York City, New York

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Nashville, Tennessee

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Honolulu, Hawaii

10 Fastest Growing Spring Travel Destinations:



Honolulu, Hawaii

Paris, France

Lahaina, Hawaii

London, United Kingdom

Rome, Italy

Wailea, Hawaii

Barcelona, Spain

Lisbon, Portugal

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Venice, Italy

Click here to see the full Index.

