TIMONIUM — The 15th Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival starts Friday at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

You can enjoy all kinds of great food including a whole pig.

Locally brewed beer and bourbon will also be featured with 60 different beers and 40 different bourbons to choose from.

Every guest this weekend gets a souvenir glass.

The festival runs from 6 pm to 10pm Friday and 12pm until 6pm Saturday. Tickets start at 42 dollars.